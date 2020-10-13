Richard "Dick" Francis Tuohy, 72, of Summerfield, FL and Cape Cod, died October 11, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Manchester, NH on October 26, 1947, he was the son of Peter "Frank" F. and Helen (Padden) Tuohy. He was a longtime resident of Manchester and Hooksett before retiring to Summerfield, FL.
He graduated from Manchester High School West, Class of 1965. He earned a degree in history from Saint Anselm College and a Master's Degree in Education from Suffolk University.
Until his retirement, Dick was a dedicated educator and principal with a gift for teaching. Dick was a teacher at Hooksett Memorial Jr. High School. Later, he was a principal at St. Joseph Jr. High School, Barnstead Elementary School, St. Joseph Elementary School, Salem, Ellis School, Fremont, Weare Elementary School, and Crotched Mountain Rehab School.
For many years, Dick volunteered his time, talents, and spirit to youth sports. He was a coach with Pop Warner Football, South West Little League, and Hooksett Little League, where he served as past president. Dick was an assistant football and basketball coach with Trinity High School and Hooksett Memorial Jr. High basketball. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Intervale Country Club and Eagle Ridge Men's Golf League, Summerfield, FL.
Dick loved his family dearly. He was a loyal, loving, and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his distinctive laugh, quick wit, humor, and selfless ways. Dick loved nothing more than cracking a Miller High Life on a Cape Cod night and setting to work ribbing his friends and family. He had a distinct talent for levity and fun; he was truly one of a kind and beyond remarkable. Dick will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Family members include his beloved wife of forty-nine years, Louise I. (Poitras) Tuohy; a son, Brendan Tuohy and his wife, Elizabeth, of Andover, MA; a daughter, Meghan Tuohy Harrington and her husband, Keith, of North Grafton, MA; four grandchildren, Brady, Addison, Millicent "Milly" and Charles "Charlie"; and numerous cousins and dear friends.
Services: A pass-by wake with strict social distancing, masks, and restricted contact with the family will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.
The funeral will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM in Saint Raphael Church, 103 Walker Street, Manchester, NH. The church has planned social distancing procedures. Seating is limited and masks are required.
Burial will be private in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Manchester, NH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Bladder Cancer Society, 12 Flansburg Ave, Dalton, MA 01226.
