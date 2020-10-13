1/1
Richard F. "Dick" Tuohy
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Francis Tuohy, 72, of Summerfield, FL and Cape Cod, died October 11, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Manchester, NH on October 26, 1947, he was the son of Peter "Frank" F. and Helen (Padden) Tuohy. He was a longtime resident of Manchester and Hooksett before retiring to Summerfield, FL.

He graduated from Manchester High School West, Class of 1965. He earned a degree in history from Saint Anselm College and a Master's Degree in Education from Suffolk University.

Until his retirement, Dick was a dedicated educator and principal with a gift for teaching. Dick was a teacher at Hooksett Memorial Jr. High School. Later, he was a principal at St. Joseph Jr. High School, Barnstead Elementary School, St. Joseph Elementary School, Salem, Ellis School, Fremont, Weare Elementary School, and Crotched Mountain Rehab School.

For many years, Dick volunteered his time, talents, and spirit to youth sports. He was a coach with Pop Warner Football, South West Little League, and Hooksett Little League, where he served as past president. Dick was an assistant football and basketball coach with Trinity High School and Hooksett Memorial Jr. High basketball. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Intervale Country Club and Eagle Ridge Men's Golf League, Summerfield, FL.

Dick loved his family dearly. He was a loyal, loving, and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his distinctive laugh, quick wit, humor, and selfless ways. Dick loved nothing more than cracking a Miller High Life on a Cape Cod night and setting to work ribbing his friends and family. He had a distinct talent for levity and fun; he was truly one of a kind and beyond remarkable. Dick will be profoundly missed by his family, friends, and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Family members include his beloved wife of forty-nine years, Louise I. (Poitras) Tuohy; a son, Brendan Tuohy and his wife, Elizabeth, of Andover, MA; a daughter, Meghan Tuohy Harrington and her husband, Keith, of North Grafton, MA; four grandchildren, Brady, Addison, Millicent "Milly" and Charles "Charlie"; and numerous cousins and dear friends.

Services: A pass-by wake with strict social distancing, masks, and restricted contact with the family will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH.

The funeral will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10:00 AM in Saint Raphael Church, 103 Walker Street, Manchester, NH. The church has planned social distancing procedures. Seating is limited and masks are required.

Burial will be private in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Manchester, NH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Bladder Cancer Society, 12 Flansburg Ave, Dalton, MA 01226.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Wake
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Raphael Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tuohy family.
Connie and Phil Miville
Acquaintance
October 12, 2020
Our sympathies Louise, we were saddened to hear about Dick. Cindy ( Kolb) & Ken Wills
Cindy Wills
Friend
October 12, 2020
The "hood" won't be the same without you Dick. Wish we could be there Louise, will donate to the bladder cancer society. Love you..
Mark and Carolyn Hart
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved