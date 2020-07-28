Richard Frizzell, age 77, died unexpectedly on July 25th at the Weeks Memorial Hospital in Lancaster, NH, with his loving wife, Sharon (Deering) by his side.
Born in 1943 in Lancaster, NH to Ray Frizzell and Mildred Gibson. He and the rest of his family lived in Stark NH and he attended what he fondly called the Stark University through his early years, and completed his high school years in Groveton, NH.
He was employed as a highway foreman for the city of Concord, before returning to Groveton to live and work for the State of New Hampshire in the same capacity for District One.
Mr. Frizzell was a member of the National Guard, Woodsville Unit for 17 years during the Vietnam Era.
He was a member of the Stark United Methodist Church and served as a trustee for the Pew Holders Association of the Stark Union Church. He was a 50-year member of the Gilkey Lodge 101. Even though he moved to the city, his heart has always been in Stark and he loved riding on a tractor, whether it was mowing his fields, loading hay with brother Raymond, or mowing road sides in Nash Stream with brother Everett. His other love was for horses. He knew when the horse pulls were scheduled and made sure to be there helping or cheering. He kept horses of his own, and they were probably the best-loved animals in the county.
Besides his wife, Sharon, family members include ; his children, Stacy Frizzell of Ctr. Sandwich, Richard (Pam) Frizzell of Barnstead, Tierney (Randy) Williams of Bedford, Tim Savage (Cristol Lavalley) of Groveton. Brett Savage (Jessica) of Groveton, and Kerry Savage (Nick Sline) of York, SC; his sisters, Evelyn (Lloyd) Gaudette of Merrimack, Sharon Aubin of Lancaster; his brothers, Everett (Margaret) Frizzell of Stark, Raymond (Debora MacKillop) Frizzell of Stark, his step mother, Margaret Frizzell of Groveton; 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A service is scheduled in the Stark Union Church, Stark, NH.
