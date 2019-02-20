Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard G. Boucher. View Sign

Richard G. Boucher died peacefully February 15, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife of 50 years, Georgette (Grenier) Boucher, and daughters, Michelle and Danielle.



Born August 16, 1948 in Nashua, he was son of Lucille Doris Christian and Joseph Boucher (predeceased).



Richard was treasured by a large family including his brother Ken Boucher, his son-in-law Christopher Ross, grandchildren Lauren, Alivia, George and Meadow as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews.



Richard spent 30 successful years in retail before earning his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Springfield College. Following graduation, he found healing and helped countless others in their recovery with The Three Principles.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Hooksett, NH.



Blessings may be sent in memory of his life's work to The Farnum Center, 140 Queen City Avenue, Manchester, NH.

