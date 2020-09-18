1/1
Richard G. Lalmond
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Richard G. Lalmond, 94, of Merrimack went home to his Savior Jesus on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Community Hospice House in Merrimack. Until the last 2 weeks of his life, he enjoyed weekly dinners and outings with his family and caring for his beloved dog, Odie. He was the widower of the late Marilyn (McKerlie) Lalmond who died on February 22nd, 2017. He was born in Nashua, NH on July 18, 1926 to George and Amanda (Gabriel) Lalmond.

During World War II Richard served on a destroyer in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans as a radio operator. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Richard graduated from Tri-State College in Angola, Indiana, where he received a degree in Radio Engineering on June 8, 1951. During his time in college he met and married Marilyn McKerlie on October 8, 1949.

Mr. Lalmond was an Electrical Engineering Fellow at Sanders Associates where he worked for 37 years before his retirement.

Mr. Lalmond was a devout Roman Catholic and served God humbly for many years fighting for the lives of the unborn as the treasurer for the NH Right to Life. He and his wife traveled for several years to Washington DC to march every January on the anniversary of Roe vs Wade. When it became too difficult to travel, they continued to march at the NH State Capital. Mr. Lalmond was also devoted to his charity work with Alhambra for special needs children and the Special Olympics which were held at Plymouth State College every year. Mr. Lalmond was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion.

Along with his wife and parents, Mr. Lalmond was pre-deceased by a daughter, Anita Ratoff and a brother, Harold Lalmond.

Richard will be forever lovingly remembered by his children; Michael P. Lalmond and his wife Pam of Germantown, WI, Mark A. Lalmond of Durham, NH, Wendy Breton and her husband Nelson of Merrimack, Peter C. Lalmond of Nashua and Robert E. Lalmond of Nashua; 12 Grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH on Sunday, September 20th from 2 - 5 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack on Monday, September 21st at 9:30 AM. Burial will follow at Last Rest Cemetery.

Due to current safety and health concerns, all visitors for visitation hours or the funeral mass are required to wear a mask and are kindly asked to keep social distanced when inside the facilities.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Richard's memory can be made to NH Right to Life.

To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com



Published in Union Leader on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Church
Funeral services provided by
Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. - Merrimack
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Memories & Condolences

3 entries
September 17, 2020
My heartfelt prayers for your loss Wendy, Nelson, Amber and Brianna.
Dorothy Bailey
Friend
September 17, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss
Jim Fallon
Friend
September 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of George R. Rivet Funeral Home
