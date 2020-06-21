"The measure of a man is in the lives he's touched. The only measure of your worth and your deeds will be the love you leave behind when you're gone."



Richard "Rich" G. Marcoux of Manchester, N.H., passed away, at the age of 53, on early Saturday morning, June 13, 2020, at Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice in Lebanon, NH. He was surrounded by his daughters Bridget, Holly and Stephanie.



Born in Methuen, MA, on Jan. 3, 1967 to Richard J. Marcoux and Sheila (Berthold) Stevens, Rich was the oldest of nine children.



For the majority of his childhood, he was raised by his grandparents, Leo Berthold and Irene (Andrews) Berthold, in Derry, N.H. Growing up, Rich was always there for his younger siblings, keeping a watchful eye out for them and entertaining them with his creativity and abundant energy. Most of his adult life, he worked in the construction field and owned his own company, Rich Can Fix, for 20 years.



He was also sober for 14 years which he was very proud of and took very seriously. He was the type of man who would help anyone and give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. His children were the most important thing to him, and he always strove to give them what he never had growing up. He was an amazing father, grandson, son, cousin, uncle, grandfather and friend.



Rich loved fishing, camping, horseshoes, playing scratch tickets and bingo, going to fairs and spending time with family. He was extremely hard-working and a dedicated, caring and loving father who sacrificed everything for his family.



He is survived by his children, Bridget "Sting Bean" Barnaby, Holly "Pork Chop" Gaines, Richard Marcoux, Stephanie "Sweet Pea" Marcoux; along with many grandchildren; his uncle, Robrert Berthold; and many siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews.



Private services will be held for family and close friends.



