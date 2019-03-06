Richard G. Nault, 76, of Hooksett, NH, died March 4, 2019.
Born in Manchester, NH on January 26, 1943, he was the son of Oscar and Laura (St. Onge) Nault. He attended Manchester schools and resided in Hooksett for many years.
During the Vietnam War, he served with the United States Army and later, with the New Hampshire Army National Guard.
Early in his career, Richard was a supervisor and pattern maker for Standard Pattern Company. Afterwards, he was employed in the maintenance department at Smyth Road Elementary School, Fred C. Underhill Elementary School, and Hesser College.
Devoted to his faith, he was a longtime communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church.
An avid outdoorsman, Richard enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
Family members include his wife of fifty-seven years, Lorraine M. (Laterza) Nault; two sons, Richard Nault and his wife, Sharon, of Manchester and David Nault and his wife, Gina, of Hooksett; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. in Saint Catherine of Siena Church, Manchester.
Burial with military honors will follow in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, at 12 p.m.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 6, 2019