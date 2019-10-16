Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street New London , NH 03257 View Map Service 11:00 AM Our Lady of Fatima Church 724 Main Street New London , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ANDOVER - Richard Gerard Williams, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.



Born in Manchester on Dec. 1, 1941, he was the son of Gerard and Rita Williams.



In 1959, he graduated from Manchester High School Central.



During the Cuban Missile Crisis, he served in the U.S.



After moving to Andover, Richard worked for the state of New Hampshire for 20 years.



He married Sandra Marie (Powers) Williams on Feb. 15, 1975, in Derry. They welcomed three children to join with Richard's daughter from a previous marriage. He will be remembered as a dedicated father and devoted husband who was always looking out for friends and family.



Richard was an accomplished marksman and firearms instructor and often shared his passion for firearms training and safety with those eager to learn. He had a keen knowledge and lifelong love of military history. He could often be seen riding his favorite motorcycle through town.



In addition to his other interests, Richard possessed an incredible gift for model building.



He was often serious and quietly thoughtful, but his sense of humor was immense. His most endearing quality was the dedication to his wife of 44 years, to which he always shared his love and heart fully and completely.



Richard was an active and dedicated member of Elkins Fish and Game where he volunteered as a shooting instructor and was recently given a certificate of achievement. He loved camping in the White Mountains, visiting with friends and being surrounded by loving family.



He was predeceased by his parents, Rita and Girard Williams of Derry.



Family members include his loving wife, Sandra (Powers) Williams of Andover; his children, Kimberly Williams Rossignol of Morrisville, Vt., Karen Gosselin of Sunapee, Jerry Williams of Salisbury, and Sandra Williams-Crossley of Hartland, Vt.; his beautiful legacy of his grandchildren, David Rossignol, Nathalie Rossignol, Michael Rossignol, Robert Rossignol, Summer Gosselin, Hector Crossley and Natalie Chute, and welcoming his youngest grandchild in spirit this November; his beloved goddaughter, Denise Bennett; and extended family, including his children's spouses and partners, Thomas Gosselin, John Crossley and Marcie Chute.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Oct. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main St., New London.



A church service is planned for Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 724 Main St., New London.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New London Hospital, Med/Surg Department, 273 County Road, New London, N.H. For more information, visit



To sign an online guestbook, please visit





ANDOVER - Richard Gerard Williams, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.Born in Manchester on Dec. 1, 1941, he was the son of Gerard and Rita Williams.In 1959, he graduated from Manchester High School Central.During the Cuban Missile Crisis, he served in the U.S. Army After moving to Andover, Richard worked for the state of New Hampshire for 20 years.He married Sandra Marie (Powers) Williams on Feb. 15, 1975, in Derry. They welcomed three children to join with Richard's daughter from a previous marriage. He will be remembered as a dedicated father and devoted husband who was always looking out for friends and family.Richard was an accomplished marksman and firearms instructor and often shared his passion for firearms training and safety with those eager to learn. He had a keen knowledge and lifelong love of military history. He could often be seen riding his favorite motorcycle through town.In addition to his other interests, Richard possessed an incredible gift for model building.He was often serious and quietly thoughtful, but his sense of humor was immense. His most endearing quality was the dedication to his wife of 44 years, to which he always shared his love and heart fully and completely.Richard was an active and dedicated member of Elkins Fish and Game where he volunteered as a shooting instructor and was recently given a certificate of achievement. He loved camping in the White Mountains, visiting with friends and being surrounded by loving family.He was predeceased by his parents, Rita and Girard Williams of Derry.Family members include his loving wife, Sandra (Powers) Williams of Andover; his children, Kimberly Williams Rossignol of Morrisville, Vt., Karen Gosselin of Sunapee, Jerry Williams of Salisbury, and Sandra Williams-Crossley of Hartland, Vt.; his beautiful legacy of his grandchildren, David Rossignol, Nathalie Rossignol, Michael Rossignol, Robert Rossignol, Summer Gosselin, Hector Crossley and Natalie Chute, and welcoming his youngest grandchild in spirit this November; his beloved goddaughter, Denise Bennett; and extended family, including his children's spouses and partners, Thomas Gosselin, John Crossley and Marcie Chute.SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Oct. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Chadwick Funeral Home, 235 Main St., New London.A church service is planned for Saturday, Oct. 19, at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 724 Main St., New London.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New London Hospital, Med/Surg Department, 273 County Road, New London, N.H. For more information, visit https://www.newlondonhospital.org/ways-to-support/ To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close