Service Information Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory 56 School Street Lebanon , NH 03766 (603)-448-1568 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory 56 School Street Lebanon , NH 03766 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Ricker Funeral Homes & Crematory 56 School Street Lebanon , NH 03766 View Map

Obituary

Richard "Dick" N. Godfrey, 87, passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020 at Hanover Terrace Healthcare. He was born in Bradford, VT to the late Merton N. & Annie M. (Bacon) Godfrey on July 7, 1932. Dick attended schools in both Fairlee and Thetford, VT then served in the Army from 1953 to 1955 including 18 months of service in the DM Zone in Korea. Dick married Gladys A. Wheeler on June 30, 1956. They had three sons Timothy (Marjorie) of Lebanon, NH, Randy (Christine) of Hudson, NH and Todd of Meriden, NH. Dick is also survived by five grandchildren Elizabeth, Jenna, Adam, Emily, and Grace, and one great grandson Wyatt, two sisters Ruth Jenks of Lyme, NH and Barbara Smith of Hanover, NH, a niece Ann Hess and additional nieces, nephews and cousins. Dick worked as a contractor in the Upper Valley with many contractors over his life including Leet Ware, Fred Brown and Ameedee Blanchette. Dick was a familiar face and voice in the lumber yard at LaValley's Building Supply in West Lebanon for many years. He worked hard and took great pride in his work. Dick enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout the woods of NH and VT, and was a lifelong NASCAR fan, who also enjoyed local racing and was a member of the American Legion Guyer-Carignan Post 22.



Dick was predeceased by his wife Gladys A. Godfrey on April 6, 1991 and five siblings Josephine, Bernard, Frank, Mary and Helen.



Family and friends are invited to calling hours at the Ricker Funeral Home & Crematory in Lebanon on Friday February 28th from 5 to 8 PM. A memorial service will be held Saturday February 29th at 10 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Valley Cemetery in Lebanon.



Gifts in memory of Richard N Godfrey are welcome and may be given to The Gladys Godfrey Nurse Education Endowment Fund at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Checks made payable to The Gladys Godfrey Endowment Fund may be mailed to: Gift Recording, Office of Development, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756-1000 or gifts may be made online at



Or Future in Sight, In memory of Richard Godfrey, 25 Walker Street, Concord, NH 03301



An online guestbook is available to leave a message of condolence for Dick's family by visiting





