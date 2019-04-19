Richard H. Becker, 96, of Derry, NH, passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving family in his home. He was born in Derry, NH on September 7, 1922, a son of the late Henry and Nellie (Chase) Becker. He had been a lifelong Derry resident and had graduated from Pinkerton Academy, Class of 1940. Richard proudly served his country with the US Navy during WWII. He retired from the Union Leader after 45 years, as the Executive Vice President and General Manager. Richard was member number 89 of the Elite 100, a group which his grandson is now a member as well. He was the former Chairman of the NH better Business Bureau. He also served as an Aux. State Trooper with the NH State Police. Richard at one time was also a licensed private investigator and held his Pilots License. He was a member of the American Legion, Lester Chase Post #9 in Derry and the VFW, in Salem.
He is survived by his daughter, Betty A. Cloudman of Litchfield, NH; his two sons, William R. Becker of Derry, and Richard W. Becker of Northfield, NH, ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 72 years, Bernice E. (Martel) Becker on February 26, 2019 and his sister, Evelyn Fisher.
Following cremation, calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 11am - 1pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry with a prayer service at 12:30pm. The burial will follow in the Forest Hill Cemetery, East Derry. Memorial contributions may be made to NH Troopers Association, 107 North State Street, Concord, NH 03301. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Peabody Funeral Home
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 19, 2019