Richard H. Coggon II, 79, of 140 Morningside Drive, Laconia, NH, died suddenly on October 7, 2020, at Pleasant View in Concord.
Born in Melrose, MA, on August 12, 1941, Richard was the son of the late Richard W. and Norma (Bruce) Coggon. He grew up in Melrose, MA, where he attended elementary and junior high school, graduating in 1960 from the Huntington School for Boys, in Boston, MA.
Richard earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Nasson College, Springvale, ME, in 1964, and then began his teaching career at the Emerson School for Boys, an independent boarding school for boys in grades 5-10, in Exeter, NH from 1964-1970. While teaching social studies at the Emerson School he was also a dormitory master and ran the school's afternoon work program where all students, on a rotating basis, participated in a wide variety of work activities to help run the school.
In 1970, he returned full time to graduate school, earning his Master of Arts Degree in Teaching History from Salem State University, Salem, MA. In 1972, he then returned to teaching at Laconia Senior High School, Laconia, NH.
From 1972 to his retirement in June 2006, he was a respected and valued member of the social studies department at Laconia High School where he taught nearly every social studies course offered, specializing in United States History, Civics, Economics, and Psychology. In 1974 while teaching full time at Laconia High School, he returned to graduate school on a part-time basis, and earned, in 1976, his second master's degree, the Master of Education Degree in Educational Administration from Salem State University, Salem, MA. In addition to his teaching duties, he served from 1974-1984 as Faculty Advisor of the LHS Key Club, a boys and later boys and girls student civic organization, sponsored by the local Kiwanis Club and Kiwanis International. In 1978 the New England District of Key Clubs named him 'Faculty Key Club Advisor of the Year'.
During his thirty-four years of teaching at Laconia High School, he was active in the National Education Association-NH, helping to bring the first public employee collective bargaining law to New Hampshire in 1973. In addition to his serving on the NEA-NH Executive Board for two 2-year terms, he served more than a dozen years, on two separate occasions, as President of the Laconia Education Association/NEA-NH/NEA and for more than 20 years also headed the non-professional staff affiliate organization, Laconia Association of Support Staff NEA-NH/NEA, composed of the school district's custodians and maintenance personnel as it Executive Director. Honored twice during his 30+ years of union advocacy, in 1988-89 and again, in 2002-03, for his unstinting union activity to better working conditions for New Hampshire teachers, he was named NEA-NH winner of the Timberline Regional Education Association Award (TREA), given annually tot he person in New Hampshire education who has made the greatest impact on the economic and social conditions of teachers in New Hampshire. In 2002, he received also the NEA-NH Staff Union (NHS)) Award for his Effective Advocacy For the Rights and Benefits of Public School Employees. Following his retirement from teaching, in June 2006, he was employed by NEA-NH as a Field Consultant, assisting local school district teacher associations with their collective bargaining work.
Richard also served for twenty-five years elected and re-elected yearly by the membership from 1993-2018 as President of the Windmill Shores Community Association, a homeowners association of sixty-four neighborhood.
Richard is survived by his sister-in-law, Carlene of Cheser, NH; two nephews and two nieces, Edward Coggon and his wife Michelle, GA, Robert Andrew Coggon and his wife April of Chester, NH, Deborah Coggon of Weare, NH, and Rebecca Therien and her husband Todd of Candia, NH; along with seven great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his brothers, Bruce and Robert.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 60 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.
Calling Hours will be from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St, Laconia, NH, 03246, using the Carriage House entrance.
Private burial will occur in the family lot at Forest Hill Cemetery, in Derry, NH.
