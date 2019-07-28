Richard "Dick" Hermsdorf 77, died on July 25, 2019, while meditating in his home in Rye, N.H.
Dick was born in Manchester, N.H., on October 21, 1941. He was the son of Walter and Carolyn Hermsdorf. He was educated in Manchester and at New York University. He served on many committees including the Board of Directors for the Manchester Boys & Girls Club. He spent his career in real estate throughout the Seacoast Area.
His greatest pride and joys were his wife Raine, daughters Nicole and Leslie and granddaughters Nevis and Skye. His spirit lives on through the lives and laughter of his family and his brothers Conrad, Jon and cousin Gary. His positive energy goes out to all his friends in the Zen Den yoga community.
Published in Union Leader on July 28, 2019