Richard J. Celen
1938 - 2020
Richard Joseph Celen, 82, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Elliot Hospital, Manchester.

Born on June 29, 1938, he is the son of the late Andrew Celen and Margaret (Keefe) Celen.

An honorably discharged veteran, Richard proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy for 8 years.

He enjoyed traveling, antique dealing, telling stories, and being a supportive father, papa, and great papa.

Richard is survived by his two granddaughters, Meagan LaDuke and Kimberly Celen; close friend, Mildred Celen Woodward; two great granddaughters, Isabella LaDuke and Madilynn LaDuke; and extended family and friends.

ARRANGEMENTS: No formal services will be held at this time. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Richard's name to the Elliot Hospital, Mary & John Elliot Charitable Foundation, Bedford Commons, 701 Riverway Place

Bedford, NH 03110. To view Richard's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
