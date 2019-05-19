Richard J. Cherry, 81, of Raymond, passed away at the Elliot Hospital on May 5, 2019.
He was born in Rushden, UK on July 31, 1937, the son of Richard and Emily May (Lickerish) Cherry. Richard served in the Royal Air Force in England. He was an electrician by trade. He played cricket and English football in his youth and was an avid gardener. He was also a big New England sports fan and always watched the Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots.
Family members include his wife of 43 years, Pauline (Stanley) Cherry; a son, Gavin Cherry and his wife Kristen of Auburn; two grandchildren, Daniel and Hayley; a brother, Peter Cherry and a sister Lesley Shilton, both of the UK.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering will take place at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester on Saturday, May 25, from noon-2 p.m. A memorial service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. officiated by Rev. Dr. Bayard Herndon, a close family friend.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Richard's memory to the Animal Rescue League of NH at www.rescueleague.org.
Published in Union Leader on May 19, 2019