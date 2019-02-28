Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Richard J. Decato Sr., 83, died February 26, 2019 at CRVNA Hospice House in Concord following lengthy illness.



He was born in Unity, NH on September 4, 1935 the son of Arthur and Lillian (Hicks) Decato.



Prior to his retirement he was a truck driver for Manchester Oxygen Co.



He enjoyed playing Pool and Cribbage at the Davignon Club and Cercle National.



He was an avid Redsox fan.



Family members include his wife of 65 years, Doris A (Lacerte) Decato of Allenstown, four children, Suzanne McKenzie, Richard J. Decato Jr., Nancy Roux, Mrs. Joann Shackelford, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, two sisters, Gloria Greene and Joyce Czaja.



He was predeceased by a son, Thomas Decato in 2007.



Services will be held at a later date.



Niche placement will take place in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date.



J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



For up to date service information and online guest book please visit



110 Bridge St.

Manchester , NH 03103

Published in Union Leader on Feb. 28, 2019

