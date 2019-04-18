Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. Goglia. View Sign





Born in Lynn, Mass., on Nov. 24, 1942, he was the son of the late Sylvio and Amelia (Falzarano) Goglia. He was a resident of Bedford for many years, formerly living in Londonderry.



In his youth and 20s he was a musician and had a band. Over time he became a self-employed small business owner.



He enjoyed golfing, intellectual conversation and political discourse.



Family members include his son, James Goglia of Orange Park, Fla.; his daughter, Jocelyn Goglia of Massachusetts; a brother and his wife, Paul and Barbara Goglia of Pelham and their family.



SERVICES: After cremation, private services will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115.



Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium of Derry and Londonderry are in charge of arrangements.

