Richard J. Gorski, of Telford, Pa., passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home after a five-and-a-half-year battle with multiple cancers. He was surrounded by his wife and three daughters. He was 74.
He was the husband of Sandra A. (Norton) Gorski. The couple had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 2, 2020.
Born in Manchester, N.H., he was the son of the late Stanley M. Gorski Sr. and Stella I. (Mlocek) Gorski. A 1964 graduate of Bishop Bradley High School, Manchester, N.H., he also attended Saint Anselm College, Manchester, N.H.
He was a U.S. Army National Guard of New Hampshire veteran who served from 1965 to 1971.
Richard worked as a Financial Branch Manager for American General, where he worked for 33 years until 2001. Over the 33 years, he managed multiple branch locations in New Hampshire, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Later he worked at the Souderton-Telford Post Office for 12 years until he retired in 2013.
Richard loved to cook Polish food for his family, especially, Pierogies, Golumpki, and Kapusta. During his life, he loved to go on camping trips, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Richard was a family man and would always make time for his loving family. Surviving with his wife are three daughters, Kelly Godfrey of Royersford, Pa., Amy Thompson and her husband, Garrett, of Harleysville, Pa., and Betsy Swanker and her husband, Brian, of Meredith, N.H.; six grandchildren, Connor and Morgan Godfrey, Perry and Keagan Swanker, and Luke and Gabby Thompson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Stanley M. Gorski Jr., who passed away in 2013.
Private services will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions may be made to Souderton Ambulance Association, 223 W. Reliance Rd, Telford, PA 18969. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net