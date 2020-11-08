1/
Richard J. Gorski
1946 - 2020
Richard J. Gorski, of Telford, Pa., passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home after a five-and-a-half-year battle with multiple cancers. He was surrounded by his wife and three daughters. He was 74.

He was the husband of Sandra A. (Norton) Gorski. The couple had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 2, 2020.

Born in Manchester, N.H., he was the son of the late Stanley M. Gorski Sr. and Stella I. (Mlocek) Gorski. A 1964 graduate of Bishop Bradley High School, Manchester, N.H., he also attended Saint Anselm College, Manchester, N.H.

He was a U.S. Army National Guard of New Hampshire veteran who served from 1965 to 1971.

Richard worked as a Financial Branch Manager for American General, where he worked for 33 years until 2001. Over the 33 years, he managed multiple branch locations in New Hampshire, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Later he worked at the Souderton-Telford Post Office for 12 years until he retired in 2013.

Richard loved to cook Polish food for his family, especially, Pierogies, Golumpki, and Kapusta. During his life, he loved to go on camping trips, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Richard was a family man and would always make time for his loving family. Surviving with his wife are three daughters, Kelly Godfrey of Royersford, Pa., Amy Thompson and her husband, Garrett, of Harleysville, Pa., and Betsy Swanker and her husband, Brian, of Meredith, N.H.; six grandchildren, Connor and Morgan Godfrey, Perry and Keagan Swanker, and Luke and Gabby Thompson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Stanley M. Gorski Jr., who passed away in 2013.

Private services will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Memorial Contributions may be made to Souderton Ambulance Association, 223 W. Reliance Rd, Telford, PA 18969. Arrangements are by the Sadler-Suess Funeral Home, Telford. www.sadlersuessfuneralhome.net



Published in Union Leader on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sadler Suess Funeral Home - Telford
33 North Main Street
Telford, PA 18969
215-723-4636
Memories & Condolences

November 4, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Hilaise Thomas
Acquaintance
November 1, 2020
We have so many wonderful memories to make us smile and laugh. The last five years have been very
difficult for all of you. We send you our love and sympathy.
John and Irene Gorski
Family
October 31, 2020
Sandy, thoughts and prayers to you and the girls and their families. Dick is at peace. May the years of memories, love and laughter sustain you all in the years ahead. Judy.
Judith Laurendeau
Friend
