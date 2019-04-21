Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Richard James Lafreniere, 69, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Feb. 6, 2019, in Florida.



Born in Newton, Mass., on May 20, 1949, the son of Albert J. Lafreniere and Helen E. (Gillett) Lafreniere. Richard attended Pembroke Academy and earned an AS business degree from NH College.



He is predeceased by his parents, and his brothers, Robert Lafreniere and Albert J. Lafreniere, Jr. He is survived by his partner of 22 years, Gordon Roberts; his sister, Helen (Lafreniere) Bonenfant and her husband Gaston; their six children, Steve and Lisa (Bonenfant) Thayer, Sam and Lynne (Bonenfant) Ventura, Mark and Barbara Bonenfant, Brian and Debbie (Hunter) Bonenfant, Keith and Melanie (Penk) Bonenfant and Jay and Karen (Bonenfant) Jennato; his sister in-law Ruth (Publicover) Lafreniere and her children; Richard's nieces and nephews, Dick and Cheryl (Lafreniere) Cox, Linda (Lafreniere) Paquin, and Gary and Arianna Lafreniere; as well as many great-nieces and nephews.



Richard loved the big family he was part of. Although he did not have children of his own, his sister Helen's six children filled that gap for Richard and he happily attended many family functions over the years. He is lovingly remembered as the cool uncle and was fun to spend time with. Richard is a kind, generous uncle and friend. He was also happy and easy to get along with. He stayed close with friends over the years, including classmates and colleagues from the banking industry that he worked in for many years.



Richard was enjoying his retirement to the fullest. He and Gordon did much traveling all over the US and had homes in N.H. and in Florida. They had an antique car collection, ATVs and a love of adventure.



He always wanted to own a T-Bird and in 2009 he purchased one and then another in 2014. He was a member of the T-Bird club and became fast friends with many of its members and enjoyed many wonderful road trips in recent years. Together, Gordon and Richard sailed the Gulf Coast in their own sailboat - quite an adventure. He was a great cook and loved to entertain. He will be so very missed by all his friends and family.



SERVICES: There will be a Mass of Christian burial held on Saturday, April 27, at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 10 School St., Allenstown, N.H.

