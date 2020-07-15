1/1
Richard J. "Dick" Mann
1940 - 2020
Richard J. Mann, 80, passed away July 10, 2020, after a brief illness. Richard (Dick) was born in Lawrence, MA, on April 19, 1940, the son of the late Reid and Mable Mann. Richard graduated from Bishop Brady High School in 1958 and married his wife of 34 years in 1963. Richard drove a tractor-trailer for Associated Grocers of New England, Inc. for the majority of his driving career and went on to work for the Manchester Transit Authority as a city school bus driver, as well as a bus driver for a coach company in Plaistow, NH.

Richard was a drum instructor for the Manchester, NH-based Muchachos Drum & Bugle Corps in the late 1960's and was a member of the "Friends & Alumni of the Muchachos Drum and Bugle Corps". He was an avid "Boston" sports fan and had a love for New Hampshire's Lakes, State Parks and White Mountains.

Richard is predeceased by his wife, Ruthie J. (Wade) Mann and is survived by their five children: David R. Mann and his wife, Sherri of Swanzey, NH; Patricia J. (Mann) Houde of Hooksett, NH, Pamela A. (Mann) Frechette and her husband, Paul of Aurora, CO; Marsha M. (Mann) Lamarre of Concord, NH; Bethann (Mann) Flanagan and her husband, Joseph of Litchfield, NH; nine grandchildren: Eric Frechette, Ryan Houde, Brendon Lamarre, Elaina (Frechette) Leyba, Brittny Richard, Ashley Houde, Jordan Lamarre, Brianna Flanagan and Hannaah Flanagan; four step-grandhildren: Christopher Connell, Jarred Bourgoin, Tanya and Abigail Flanagan; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Bedford Hills Center for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association online at https/www2.heart.org (at the home page, top right.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, July 17, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Raphael the Archangel Parish, 103 Walker Street, Manchester, NH 03102. Face coverings/masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Please go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Raphael the Archangel Parish
Funeral services provided by
Durning, Bykowski & Young Funeral Home, Inc.
285 Manchester Street
Manchester, NH 03103-5210
(603) 624-4845
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 14, 2020
Deepest sympathies for your family , prayers from my family to yours, I remember growing up next door and your father always giving me a hard time
Alan Montminy
