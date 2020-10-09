Richard J. Melanson, 76, of Manchester, died October 6, 2020 at Elliot Hospital after a period of declining health.
He was born in Dover on February 23, 1944 to Raymond and Louise (Beaulieu) Melanson. He lived in Manchester for most of his life.
During the Vietnam War he served in the U.S. Army.
Richard had worked at Wal-Mart and Carol Cable Company, both in Manchester.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was very proud of his military service.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeannette (Bergeron) Melanson of Manchester; three children, Raymond Melanson, Lea Longden and Jennifer Shablin and her husband, Marcel, all of Manchester; five grandchildren; a sister, Marion McCarthy of Meredith and one nephew, Matthew Rainville.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial with masks and social distancing will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester. Committal prayers will follow at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com