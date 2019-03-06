Obituary Guest Book View Sign





He was born in Syracuse, NY, March 4, 1947, to Frank Sennett and Frances M. Nolan Sennett Fournier. His family moved to Goffstown, NH in 1960 where he graduated from GHS in 1966.



He served in the U.S.



He was a loyal friend always, whose dedication to the well-being of our nation had no limitations. We will always have him in our hearts remembering that.



Richard's greatest qualities were that he never met a stranger in his life and that his love for motorcycles and open roads exemplified his passion for mankind and the enrichment shared by all characters met along the way.



He is survived by his loving wife, Robin Sennett, and children, Rebecca Sennett of Henderson, Nevada, Lori Sennett Jusczak of Manchester, NH and Jonathan D. Sennett of Boston, MA. His beloved grandchildren are Alexander Petriuc, Alexa Petriuc, Cristian Petriuc and Ian Chase of Henderson, Nevada, Kevin Shertzer, Carissa Shertzer, Nadia Jusczak and Lilly Jusczak of Manchester, NH. He also is survived by his sister Marilynne Roy of Goffstown, NH, brothers Michael P. Sennett and wife Michele of Jamesville, NY and Francis "Chip" C. Sennett and wife Natalie of Manchester, NH, as well as a many loved nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A Memorial Viewing will be held on Sunday, March 10, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the French and Rising Funeral Home, 17 South Mast St., Goffstown, NH. A private burial service will be held in the spring at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Dream Foundation," 1528 Chapala Street, Ste. 304, Santa Barbara, CA 93101. It's the only national dream-granting organization for terminally ill adults, including veterans. They granted Richard's dream to visit his daughter and family in Nevada.



17 South Mast Street

Goffstown , NH 03045

(603) 497-4711

