MANCHESTER - Richard J. Vachon, 73, of Manchester, N.H., died Jan. 5, 2020, at his residence in Palmetto, Fla., surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with cancer.



Born in Manchester on Aug. 23, 1946, Richard was the son of Patrick and Leontine Vachon. He was educated in the local school system, graduating from Ste. Marie High School in 1964.



Richard's career began in the trucking industry as a driver. For more than 20 years prior to retirement, he served as local President and then Business Agent of Teamsters Local 633, known for his good nature, and keen negotiating and problem-solving skills.



Richard enjoyed spending winters in Florida with Ellen, his beloved fiancee, golfing, attending major league spring training games, playing cribbage, and traveling. He was a constant presence in the lives of his children, Kristen and Tom, in their youth and in adulthood as they became parents, always there for them with love, guidance, and support. He was a devoted grandfather to Jack, Jamison, and Jake, whether at the soccer or baseball field, or marking special occasions. Family and friends will remember him as loyal, loving, and generous.



Family members include his fiancee, Ellen Bachman, and her family of Florida; his son, Thomas Vachon and wife, Allison; daughter, Kristen Reilly and husband Michael; his grandsons, Jack Reilly, Jamison Reilly, and Jake Vachon, all of Manchester; his siblings, Guy Vachon of Nevada, Robert Vachon of Florida, Claude Vachon, and Priscilla Vachon, both of Manchester, his former wife and mother of his children, Claudette Vachon, of Manchester, and many nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A visiting hour will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Meetinghouse Road, Bedford, from 9 to 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10 a.m. Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Henry J. Sweeney Post #2 Baseball Program, 251 Maple Street, Manchester, NH 03103, or to the - NH Chapter, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.



