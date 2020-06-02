Richard Jerome Calo
Richard J. Calo, 77 years old, of Lady Lake FL passed away peacefully on May

26th, 2020, after a brief period of declining health. He was predeceased by his

wife of 48 years, Carol (Brown) Calo, and leaves behind his daughter and sonin-

law, Amy and Hayden Beckman, Jr. of Merrimack NH.

Richard (Dick, as most people knew him) was born and grew up in Woonsocket

RI. His family moved to Manchester, NH where he attended West Highschool

and later joined the Army Reserves. He worked for the phone company for a few

years before starting a career as a Manchester police officer, detective and

sergeant for 21 years. After retiring from the force in 1987, he served as a

Hillsborough County Sheriff for 10 years.

With the new century came a new chapter in Dick's life. He moved to South

Carolina and enjoyed his retirement where he got a part time gig at a marina and

became well known in the community as "Dick on the dock". He reveled in the

slower pace of the south, RV-ing, riding his Harley and spending time with his

wife and friends there, but nothing compared to the memories and bonds he

shared with his brothers in blue. He will be missed dearly.

A gathering to celebrate Richard's life will be planned at a later date. Online condolence www.baldwincremation.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 2, 2020.
