Richard J. Calo, 77 years old, of Lady Lake FL passed away peacefully on May26th, 2020, after a brief period of declining health. He was predeceased by hiswife of 48 years, Carol (Brown) Calo, and leaves behind his daughter and sonin-law, Amy and Hayden Beckman, Jr. of Merrimack NH.Richard (Dick, as most people knew him) was born and grew up in WoonsocketRI. His family moved to Manchester, NH where he attended West Highschooland later joined the Army Reserves. He worked for the phone company for a fewyears before starting a career as a Manchester police officer, detective andsergeant for 21 years. After retiring from the force in 1987, he served as aHillsborough County Sheriff for 10 years.With the new century came a new chapter in Dick's life. He moved to SouthCarolina and enjoyed his retirement where he got a part time gig at a marina andbecame well known in the community as "Dick on the dock". He reveled in theslower pace of the south, RV-ing, riding his Harley and spending time with hiswife and friends there, but nothing compared to the memories and bonds heshared with his brothers in blue. He will be missed dearly.A gathering to celebrate Richard's life will be planned at a later date. Online condolence www.baldwincremation.com