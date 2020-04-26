Richard John Purcell, 77, of Derry, NH, died at Parkland Medical Center on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
He was born in Richmond, VA on June 30, 1942, to Robert and Charlotte (Quinn) Purcell. He attended Manchester local schools and lived in Derry for the last 42 years.
He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.
He was known by many as "Red", by some as "Dick", and by us as "Dad".
He worked the majority of his life in the culinary arts field, most recently as a longtime cook at Derry Restaurant & Pizza for owners Nick and Anna. He had previously become very well-known in Derry as the co-owner of Ruthie's Kozy Korner, along with his late wife, Ruth Purcell.
Dad's greatest enjoyment was the love of his family, friends, stock car races, "plane" watching, and a good Fluffernutter sandwich.
Members of his family include: 5 sons; Michael Messina of Berlin, NH, Scott Purcell of Goffstown, NH, Morris Messina (deceased April 1, 2020) Derry, NH, Dwayne Dee of Londonderry, NH, and Wayne Dee of Fayetteville, NC, 3 daughters; Penny Pare of Boynton Beach, FL, Kimberlie and her husband Joel Dutton of Hooksett, NH, and Stacey Messina (deceased 15 May 1976). His sole surviving brother Bob and his wife Mary Purcell of Alton, TN, and the entire Quinn family. He also had many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
We especially want to recognize, with much gratitude and love, his cousin Patty Purcell, lifelong family friend Sandy Lombard, and his granddaughter Kirstyn Niemela for all their support in these trying times.
Services: Cremation with a Rememberance Celebration to be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Derry, 40 East Derry Rd., Derry, NH 03038, (603) 434-6695. To send a condolence please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 26, 2020