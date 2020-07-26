Richard Joseph Mailhot Sr., 68, passed away at his home in Lewiston, Maine, on July 11, 2020.



Richard is survived by his wife of 35 years, Karen Mailhot; daughter, Alicia Mailhot of Concord, N.H.; son, Hason Mailhot and his fiancee, Jennifer Blackman, of Concord, N.H.; his son, Richard Joseph Mailhot Jr. and his wife, Helen Mason, of Manchester; his grandchildren, Amelia J-Arin Griffith of Concord, N.H., Hason Rain Mailhot and Lyric Moon Mailhot, of Concord, N.H. He is also survived by a very special sister in-law, Lynn Lovley and her husband, Frank Brandon; sister in-law, Debbie Haily; along with many nieces and nephews.



Rick worked 33-plus years for the town of Raymond, N.H., as a code enforcement officer. He was a member of the Building Officials Code Administrations. Rick served on the Deerfield, N.H., board of selectmen during the 90s.



His passions were his motorcycle, The NAM Knights of Manchester, N.H. He absolutely loved his grandchildren, but his greatest passion was his adoring wife.



He was predeceased by his mother, Viola Camasso, and his father, Henry Mailhot, of Lawrence Mass., and his brother, Harold Mailhot of Reno, Nev.



Although he was born in Lawrence and passed in Maine, New Hampshire was his home. To his friends and family, he was a pillar of strength and knowledge, and he always put his whole heart into anything he did. There was nothing small about Rick, his presence could command any room he entered. Rick had very high regards of the military, Although he couldn't serve he supported his "brothers" in anyway that he could. He was a world of knowledge and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.



We request that in lieu of flowers you make a donation In his honor to a charity that was near and dear to his heart, The NAM Knights of Manchester, N.H.



In the future there will be a celebration of life at the place he and his wife visited very often, The Strange Brew Tavern in Manchester, N.H.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store