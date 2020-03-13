|
|
|
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
View Map
NH State Veterans Cemetery
|
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Ledgewood Retirement Community clubhouse
MANCHESTER - Richard K. "Bubba" "Grampa" Wheeler, of Manchester, passed away on March 10, 2020, despite the valiant efforts of surgeons at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Born in Bennington on June 19, 1932, he was the son of Ethel and Horace "Ed" Wheeler.
He graduated from Peterborough High School.
Bubba then joined the U.S. Army National Guard. From 1950 to 1954, he served in the U.S. Air Force attaining the rank of staff sergeant.
He worked 38 years as a member of the IBEW for New England Telephone and Telegraph/NYEX.
Bubba was a member and past president of Cheney-Armstrong Post #5, The American Legion; a past member of the Francestown Volunteer Fire Department; and served at Crotched Mountain Ski Area as a member of the National Ski Patrol for more than 20 years.
Family members include his wife of 68 years, Theo (Hardwick) Wheeler; his four children, Sandra Whipple and husband Stephen of New Boston, Richard K. Wheeler Jr. and wife Debbie of Manchester, Nancy Jones and husband Frank of Francestown, and Randall Wheeler and wife Kim of Francestown; his nine grandchildren, Sarah Silveira, Erin DiBello, Mary Wheeler, Angela Jones, Amanda Baier, Heidi Jones, Nicole Wheeler, Alyson Callahan, and Parker Wheeler; his four great-grandchildren, Josh Silveira, Alana Wheeler, Emerson Baier and Easton "Teddy" Baier; his sister, Janet MacQuarrie of Kensington; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Wheeler; and his sister, Pauline Mazza.
Bubba was a friend to all and will be remembered fondly for his stunning Christmas Eve luminaries. He was an extremely curious lifelong learner and fixer of all things. He loved reading, basket weaving, hunting and fishing, and was proud of his Scottish heritage. Bubba devoted hours to playing bagpipes and baking rounds of shortbread. A passionate adventure seeker, he enjoyed skiing, ziplining, boating, water skiing, parasailing, indoor-sky diving, white water rafting, camping, badminton, boogie boarding, and ultralighting, well into his 80s.
Bubba's proudest accomplishments were supporting, cheering and sharing stories of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, who will always remember him as "Wonderbub".
.
SERVICES: The service is Wednesday, March 18, at 2 p.m. in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, March 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Ledgewood Retirement Community clubhouse in Manchester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HonorFlightNewEngland.org.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements.
To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 13, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|