Dick" Katz died on Oct. 8, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born in Providence, R.I., on June 15, 1937, he resided 62 years in Manchester before moving to Boynton Beach, Fla., in 2007.
In 1955, he graduated from Manchester High School Central. In 1959, he graduated from the University of New Hampshire.
Richard was the owner of Robards Flooring in Manchester from 1964 to 1989. Robards was a family-operated business that opened in Manchester in 1945. He then served as president of M.D. Inspection Services from 1989 to 2017.
Richard was known for his quick wit, sense of humor and for being an avid New England sports fan.
A 32nd-degree Freemason, he was a member of Lafayette Bible Lodge #41 of Goffstown and the Bektash Shriners in Concord.
He was married to the love of his life, Nancy, for more than 55 years.
Family members include his son, Jeffrey (Eleni) of Schnecksville, Pa.; his daughter, Randi of Parrish, Fla.; and his wonderful grandchildren, Collin and Jackie Katz.
SERVICES: Services are planned for Friday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m. in Manchester Hebrew Cemetery, South Beech Street, Manchester.
Memorial donations may be made to the Sophie and Harry Katz Fund at Temple Adath Yeshurun, 152 Prospect St., Manchester, N.H. 03104 or the .
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 10, 2019