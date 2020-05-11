Richard L. Houle
1934 - 2020
Richard L. Houle, 86, died May 2, 2020, at Bedford Falls Assisted Living Facility, due to complications of Covid-19.

Born in Haverhill, MA on April 24, 1934, he was the first-born child of Richard and Gertrude (Tremblay) Houle.

Richard is survived by a son, Sean Houle and his wife, Stephanie; daughter, Nicole Perreault and her husband, Erik; four grandchildren, Emily and Rosalind Houle and Connor and Murphy Perreault; two brothers, Robert Houle and Joseph Houle; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Richard's beloved wife of fifty-eight years, Mary Ellen Houle, died two days later. He was predeceased by two brothers, Norman Houle and Paul Houle; and a sister Simone Houle.

Richard loved his grandchildren with all his heart and more as well as his extended family. He was EPIC in every sense of the word!

Private services will be held at a later date.

The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, Nh is in charge of the arrangements.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
537 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03104
(603) 622-8223
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
Dear Bob, I was very sad today to read about the passing of your brother Richard and your sister-in-law Mary Ellen. They were such nice people. Take care and stay safe. Love, Natalie
Natalie Cuchetti
Friend
May 10, 2020
Our hearts go out to all of you. Wish we were closer. I cannot phantom such a loss. Prayers for all of u.
Irene and Ray LeBlanc
Friend
May 8, 2020
Im really sorry about you dad. He was a very sweet man. I will miss him
Debbie Luiz(red)
Friend
