Richard L. Houle, 86, died May 2, 2020, at Bedford Falls Assisted Living Facility, due to complications of Covid-19.
Born in Haverhill, MA on April 24, 1934, he was the first-born child of Richard and Gertrude (Tremblay) Houle.
Richard is survived by a son, Sean Houle and his wife, Stephanie; daughter, Nicole Perreault and her husband, Erik; four grandchildren, Emily and Rosalind Houle and Connor and Murphy Perreault; two brothers, Robert Houle and Joseph Houle; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Richard's beloved wife of fifty-eight years, Mary Ellen Houle, died two days later. He was predeceased by two brothers, Norman Houle and Paul Houle; and a sister Simone Houle.
Richard loved his grandchildren with all his heart and more as well as his extended family. He was EPIC in every sense of the word!
Private services will be held at a later date.
The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, Nh is in charge of the arrangements.
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 11, 2020.