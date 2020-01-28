Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard LaPlante. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Beloved father Richard Roger LaPlante passed suddenly on January 22, 2020 at CMC Hospital. He is survived by Mother Pauline Boudreau, Brother Marc LaPlante, Brother Fredrick LaPlante and his children: Danielle Hicks and husband Darrell Hicks, Nicole LaPlante, Brian LaPlante and his wife Kelly LaPlante, Christopher LaPlante and his wife Shannon LaPlante as well as multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Richard was a self-taught mechanic who could fix any vehicle you brought him. He was an avid model builder and especially enjoyed doing airplanes and ships. In his spare time he enjoyed playing with his model trains and showing his grandchildren how they worked. Richard enjoyed helping family and spending quality time with his brother and mother. When he was younger, Richard enjoyed traveling and camping with family. He took great pleasure in the outdoors.



SERVICES: In lieu of services the family has decided to have a private memorial. A cremation has been scheduled.

