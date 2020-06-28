Richard Merrill Wood, 79, died on Monday, June 22nd, 2020, at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH. Richard, or as he was known to his many friends, Dick, was born in December 1940 in Plymouth, NH, the son of Virginia and John Wood, Sr, also lifelong residents of Plymouth, NH.
Earlier in his life, he married Gloria Wood, from Laconia, NH, whose marriage lasted 25 years, and later in life he enjoyed a 24-year marriage with Pauline (Paradis) Wood, of Goffstown, NH, who survives him.
Richard attended Plymouth Regional High School, excelling in athletics, being named to the NH All State football squad, as well as the Varsity basketball teams. He went on to play collegiate level and even a bit of semi-pro basketball.
He graduated from Keene State College with a degree in Education and began a 40-year career in high school education, with the majority of that time spent at Goffstown Area High School. He was a beloved teacher, with hundreds of students continually approaching him in the community, taking the time to shake his hand, smile and share stories decades after their graduation!
He returned to Plymouth State College, securing a Master's degree in Education Administration later in his life, also teaching at the new Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord for several decades.
Richard was a member of the St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, and was extremely active in the Food Bank they ran for area residents. He was involved in Boy Scout leadership, Little League and basketball coaching.
The family wants to especially thank the outstanding efforts of the caregivers of the A-1 wing of the Hillsborough Nursing Home, for their patience, and amazing patient care.
He is survived by his sister, Terry Colby, and brother, John R. Wood Jr., as well as son, Jay Wood, and daughter, Jodi Wood, and a large number of grandchildren.
No funeral parlor or church services will be held, due to covid-19 concerns. Outside services at graveside will be held Monday, June 29th, 2020 at 11:00 am at Riverside Cemetery, 66 Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth, NH, 03264. Masks will be required at the service. Family and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish can make a contribution to the NH Food Bank: 700 East Industrial Park Dr. Manchester NH, 03109.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.