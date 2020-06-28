Richard M. Wood
1940 - 2020
Richard Merrill Wood, 79, died on Monday, June 22nd, 2020, at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, NH. Richard, or as he was known to his many friends, Dick, was born in December 1940 in Plymouth, NH, the son of Virginia and John Wood, Sr, also lifelong residents of Plymouth, NH.

Earlier in his life, he married Gloria Wood, from Laconia, NH, whose marriage lasted 25 years, and later in life he enjoyed a 24-year marriage with Pauline (Paradis) Wood, of Goffstown, NH, who survives him.

Richard attended Plymouth Regional High School, excelling in athletics, being named to the NH All State football squad, as well as the Varsity basketball teams. He went on to play collegiate level and even a bit of semi-pro basketball.

He graduated from Keene State College with a degree in Education and began a 40-year career in high school education, with the majority of that time spent at Goffstown Area High School. He was a beloved teacher, with hundreds of students continually approaching him in the community, taking the time to shake his hand, smile and share stories decades after their graduation!

He returned to Plymouth State College, securing a Master's degree in Education Administration later in his life, also teaching at the new Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord for several decades.

Richard was a member of the St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, and was extremely active in the Food Bank they ran for area residents. He was involved in Boy Scout leadership, Little League and basketball coaching.

The family wants to especially thank the outstanding efforts of the caregivers of the A-1 wing of the Hillsborough Nursing Home, for their patience, and amazing patient care.

He is survived by his sister, Terry Colby, and brother, John R. Wood Jr., as well as son, Jay Wood, and daughter, Jodi Wood, and a large number of grandchildren.

No funeral parlor or church services will be held, due to covid-19 concerns. Outside services at graveside will be held Monday, June 29th, 2020 at 11:00 am at Riverside Cemetery, 66 Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth, NH, 03264. Masks will be required at the service. Family and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish can make a contribution to the NH Food Bank: 700 East Industrial Park Dr. Manchester NH, 03109.

To view Richard's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Service
11:00 - 11:30 AM
Riverside Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
He was a great person an impacted many people's lives
Donald Anderson
Student
June 27, 2020
He was such a kind soul. Truly sorry for your loss, he will be missed.
Caitlin Scannell
Student
June 27, 2020
Dear Jay, Jodi & Gloria
I have so many wonderful memories of being the babysitter' on Larch St. Dick was always a great supporter of my career & even personally delivered a retirement card to me. My thoughts & prayers are with all of you. He will be missed. Hugs + love. Carol Thibaudeau
Carol Thibaudeau
Friend
June 27, 2020
I was so lucky to have you as both, a teacher and a neighbor. We loved seeing you around, you were always so kind and fun! I used to always laugh on Halloween.. you would be sure to not be around for trick or treat, but always left some fun gag outside for the kids that came by! You were a good person, loved by so many! ❤
Jess (Morel) Moya
Student
June 27, 2020
I'm so sad to hear this he was one of my favorite teachers an i also enjoyed seeing him in town. So sorry for the family. Sending love light healing vibes and prayers.
Jennifer Freemantle
Student
June 27, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family...your Dad was a great person and amazing teacher. May he Rest In Peace. Hugs to you all.
Monique (Hebert) Manna
Friend
June 27, 2020
Jay and Jodi, I'm so sorry for your loss. I really enjoyed your dad's metal class. Praying for you folks.
Kevin Horion
Student
June 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss! Mr Wood as I knew him was a great teacher and always made his class interesting. I learned loads from him and he will be missed!
Susan Sherman Clark
Student
June 27, 2020
He was a great teacher, I always loved his shop classes, and I had many with him all through junior high, and high school. Always willing to help with projects, both during class, and after school. I still have the BBQ grill I made, with his help, during metal shop class in 1974. I think of him every time I look at it. My Condolences, Edward Bud Gordon GHS class of 77.
Edward Gordon
June 27, 2020
A great guy and wonderful colleague. Condolences to the family from the Upham family.
Jim Upham
Coworker
June 27, 2020
I met Dick my first year of teaching in Goffstown. Loved having his son and daughter as my students. Years later Dick married my aunt and I got to see how kind, caring, and helpful he was to everyone in his life. Of Dick, one could say, he never met a person he would not help. We'll miss you, Dick. Rest in peace, kind sir. Matante, my heart goes out to you.
Carolyn Sorenson Somma
Family
June 27, 2020
Deepest condolences to the whole family. One of the many cherished tech teachers, you will be missed.
David & Carla Chabot
Student
June 27, 2020
I was a student of his in the early 1990s. I have never forgotten what I learned in his class and treasure the memories of those lessons. May he rest in peace and may his family find comfort in knowing how many lives he touched through the years.
Michelle Plessner
Student
June 27, 2020
Our sincere thoughts and prayers go out to Pauline and family. We don't believe there are many in Goffstown that did not know Dick! Good hearted, always friendly. He certainly picked the perfect profession. He showed to all how much he loved to teach.
God bless you Dick, and we will all meet again at another time.
Tony and Joan Roy
Tony and Joan Roy
Family
June 27, 2020
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Big hugs.
Joyce Belanger Etheredge
Friend
June 26, 2020
Thoughts and prayers from the Sudak family. Much love to you all.
Michael Sudak
June 26, 2020
Jay, Jodi, Anne, Jim, Mrs. (Paradis) Wood. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Kathleen Burke Bemiss
Friend
