Richard "Dick" Marcel Paquin, 70, of Sebring, Fla., and long-time resident of Manchester,Hooksett, and Hampton, N.H., succumbed to a long battle with cancer in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on Aug. 19, 2020.
Dick is survived by his wife of 46 years, Colette (Bissonnette); his son, Major Matthew Paquin U.S. Army, and daughter in-law Robin (Martineau) Paquin; grandchildren, Daimen Paquin-Nault of Burlington, Vt., Avery, Liam, Ryan and Zachary; his father, Edgar "Red" Paquin; brothers, Robert, Raymond, and Ronald Paquin; sisters, Susan Legenc and Denise Tudor; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his mother, Margaret "Peggy" Paquin; grandson, Levi Paquin; and niece, Dawn Rumfelt.
Dick was a disabled Combat Veteran of the Vietnam War, having served on the USS Boston, 1968-1969, in the United States Navy. He earned his Master's degree in Business Administration from New Hampshire College and was a purchasing manager for most of his career, in addition to owning and operating the Grayhurst Hotel at Hampton Beach. He loved golf, billiards and his beloved New England Patriots. He was a kind and gentle man, devoted to loving his family and enjoying life to the fullest. He had a great laugh that we can all still hear today.
Services with military honors will be at a date TBD. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Association, https://www.bwnvva.org
