Richard "Dick" Matthew Tinglof passed peacefully into the gates of heaven on the evening of November 20, 2019 to join his beloved wife, Genie. Dick was the son of Carl and Elvira Lofgren Tinglof. He was born on September 25, 1926 in Waltham, MA. He was the devoted and loving husband of Gene Tinglof for 69 years. He graduated from Waltham High School and Northeastern University. Dick served in the U.S Army during World War II. He was a congregant of St. James United Methodist Church in Merrimack, NH for almost 50 years. Dick was a State Farm Insurance agent in Merrimack for 44 years. He and Gene lived in Corning, NY and Danville, VA where he worked for Corning Glass prior to moving to Merrimack, NH in 1970.
Dick was a loving person. He loved his wife, family, church, work, community, and country. He committed his life to humbly serving and helping others. He was always ready to help. Dick was an enthusiastic Red Sox fan, avid cruciverbalist, golfer, choir singer and soloist, and Lion's Club member. He was predeceased by his sister June and his brothers Carl and Bruce. He is survived by his cherished children Patti Cassalia, Sue and Ken Stocks, Jody Plante and Hal Dalomba, his grandchildren Melissa and Cory Boff, Stephanie Plante, Bryan Cassalia, Joseph Stocks, Tim Stocks, Matt and Kat Stocks, and his great grandchildren Autumn Boff, Amelia Boff, and Marcus Stocks, his compassionate and loving caregiver, Trudi Maitland, and many loving family and friends.
Memorial calling hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Thursday, December 5th from 4 - 7 PM. A memorial service will be held at St. James Methodist Church, 646 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack on Friday, December 6th at 11 AM.
In place of donations, Dick's wish during this holiday season would be that you tell and show your loved ones that you appreciate them, and you love them.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 1, 2019