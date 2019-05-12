Richard Maurice Larrabee, 59, passed away on May 7, 2019 at Elliot Hospital. Born in Manchester on November 20, 1959, he was son of the late Arthur and Irene (Provost) Larrabee.
Richard lived most of his life in Manchester, with the exception of his High School years, which were spent in Hershey, PA. He was a loving brother who leaves behind his siblings, Gloria Williams, Linda Larrabee, Robert Larrabee William Larrabee, and Donald Larrabee. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Arthur Larrabee Jr.
At Richard's request, no services will be held.
Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium. To view Richard's online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Published in Union Leader on May 12, 2019