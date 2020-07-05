Richard N. Mostrom, age 80, of Bedford, NH and Colchester, VT, passed away on June 29, 2020, at his home in Bedford, NH.
Born in Boston, MA, on December 15, 1939, he was the son of Howard and Edith (Nims) Mostrom.
Richard was a graduate of Belmont High School in Belmont, MA. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from Bowdoin College, Brunswick, ME, and his Master's Degree in Engineering from University of Rochester, Rochester, NY. During Richard's educational studies, Richard played on Belmont and Bowdoin hockey teams, and also served as Team Captain at Bowdoin College.
Mostrom's career as an Aerospace Engineer included work with Northrop Grumman, SSG, and Goodrich Aerospace. His positions entailed Program Management, in the fields of, Optics; SIBERS Team; and Telescopic Engineering. Richard and his wife Mary also enjoyed many travels around the world, and had visited most of the continents.
Richard is survived by his wife, Mary E. McNeil of Bedford, NH; his daughter, Kristen McPhail and husband Andrew of East Fremantle, Australia; two sons, Richard K. Mostrom and wife Margaret of Minneapolis, MN and Brett D. Mostrom and wife Kimberly of Newark, DE; one brother, Philip Mostrom and wife Jocelyn of Darnstown, MD; his stepson, Ryan McNeil Pierce of Burlington, VT; eight grandchildren, Michael and Ashley McPhail, Mason, Mya, Sean, Shannon, Heather, and Warren Mostrom; in addition with the McNeil brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both parents; and one brother, Thomas F. Mostrom.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be private, and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to: The Turning Point Center, 179 Winooski Ave., Burlington, VT 05401. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
