Richard N. Mostrom
1939 - 2020
Richard N. Mostrom, age 80, of Bedford, NH and Colchester, VT, passed away on June 29, 2020, at his home in Bedford, NH.

Born in Boston, MA, on December 15, 1939, he was the son of Howard and Edith (Nims) Mostrom.

Richard was a graduate of Belmont High School in Belmont, MA. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from Bowdoin College, Brunswick, ME, and his Master's Degree in Engineering from University of Rochester, Rochester, NY. During Richard's educational studies, Richard played on Belmont and Bowdoin hockey teams, and also served as Team Captain at Bowdoin College.

Mostrom's career as an Aerospace Engineer included work with Northrop Grumman, SSG, and Goodrich Aerospace. His positions entailed Program Management, in the fields of, Optics; SIBERS Team; and Telescopic Engineering. Richard and his wife Mary also enjoyed many travels around the world, and had visited most of the continents.

Richard is survived by his wife, Mary E. McNeil of Bedford, NH; his daughter, Kristen McPhail and husband Andrew of East Fremantle, Australia; two sons, Richard K. Mostrom and wife Margaret of Minneapolis, MN and Brett D. Mostrom and wife Kimberly of Newark, DE; one brother, Philip Mostrom and wife Jocelyn of Darnstown, MD; his stepson, Ryan McNeil Pierce of Burlington, VT; eight grandchildren, Michael and Ashley McPhail, Mason, Mya, Sean, Shannon, Heather, and Warren Mostrom; in addition with the McNeil brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by both parents; and one brother, Thomas F. Mostrom.

Due to the current pandemic, services will be private, and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to: The Turning Point Center, 179 Winooski Ave., Burlington, VT 05401. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.


Published in Union Leader on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
July 2, 2020
A Wonderful Man that I was very grateful to have the pleasure to come to know briefly and care for in his last weeks. Let the Sunshine envelope your loving family and guide you through your pain and grief:) Warmest thought & Prayers to a lovely family Sincerely Amy Sue Belisle RN Peterborough, NH Shelburne, Vt
Amy Sue Belisle RN
Acquaintance
July 2, 2020
Kristen and Family, I'm very sorry to hear of Richard's passing. While I didn't know him well, he was always gracious to me when I did have the chance to meet. I still remember quite well a dinner we had in New York - a long time ago. My condolences to you all. Eric E.
Eric Engwall
Family Friend
July 2, 2020
We love you and miss you Grandpa!
Mya
Grandchild
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
