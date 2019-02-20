PORTLAND, Maine - Richard "Dick" P. Curtis, 69, died suddenly on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Dick was born on August 10, 1949, in Concord, NH, the son of the late Robert L. and Pauline (Sargent) Curtis.
Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4â€¯p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, Maine. A Celebration of Dick's life will follow at 4â€¯p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, to view Dick's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dick's memory to Community Housing of Maine, One City Center, 4th Floor, Portland, ME 04101; or to Housing Initiatives of New England, 36 Union Wharf #4, Portland, ME 04101.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 20, 2019