Richard P. Joyce, Sr., 77, of Manchester, died at his home on May 2, 2019. He was born in Lowell, MA on June 25, 1941 the son of Thomas F. and Alice (O'Neil) Joyce. He grew up in Lowell, was educated in the local school district and was a graduate of Lowell High School Class of 1959. He received his Associates Degree from Chamberlayne Junior College in Boston Class of 1961.



He was married to Marguerite Bean April 26, 1969 and together they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary He was a veteran of the US



Members of his family include the love of his life, his wife Marguerite Joyce of Manchester, his four daughters Barrie-Jo (Barry) Bloxsom and her husband Kim of Port Huron, MI, Crystal (Barry) Kuhn and her husband John of Hooksett, Kim Barry-Curley and her husband Mark of Manchester, Kelley (Joyce) Simpson and her husband Jeff of Fryeburg, ME, his two sons Richard Joyce, Jr. and his wife Marsha of Ft. Worth,TX and Kevin Joyce and his wife Katy of St. Louis, MO. He was a proud Papa to his 12 grandchildren Elizabeth, Sarah-Beth, Jeff, Rebekah, Ben, Hannah, Patrick, Griffin, Finn, Trey, Cole and Caroline and 7 great-grandchildren Mackenzie, Ainsley, Niya, Jeffry, Rose, Audrey and Landon.



Other beloved family members include his sisters-in-law Sandra (Bean) Proulx and her husband Roger of Manchester and Jeanne (Poirier) Marchand and her husband John of Dracut, MA, his brothers-in-law Charles Poirier and his wife Penelope of Wells, ME and Adrien "Butch" Paquette of Lowell, MA as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He is predeceased by his first wife Marie (Poirier) Joyce, by his sisters Marilyn Stevens and Susan Mason and by his sister-in-law Louise (Poirier) Paquette.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 8 from 4 to 8 pm at the McHugh Funeral Home 283 Hanover St. corner of Beech St. in Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday May 9 at 10 am at Blessed Sacrament Church 14 Elm St., Manchester. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations in Dick's name be made to the Blessed Sacrament Church Food Pantry. Condolences may be offered at







