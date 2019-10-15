Guest Book View Sign Service Information BOUFFORD FUNERAL HOME INC - Manchester 110 Bridge St. Manchester , NH 03103 (603)-625-6436 Reposing 9:00 AM - 9:45 AM Saint Joseph Cathedral 145 Lowell Street Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Joseph Cathedral 145 Lowell Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - On Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, the Reverend Richard P. Tetu was called to his rest and to the glory of the Resurrection promised by the Lord. He was 75 years old.



Born in Manchester on March 24, 1944, he was the son of Robert and Alice Tetu.



As a youngster, he attended St. Anthony Grammar School.



Richard was ordained a priest on May 17, 1969, by the Most Reverend Ernest J. Primeau, S.T.D., at St. Joseph Cathedral in Manchester. Father Tetu studied at St. Anselm College, and then he completed his ecclesiastical studies at the Seminary of St. Charles Borromeo, Sherbrooke, Quebec, Canada, and Our Lady of Angels Seminary, Albany, N.Y.



Father Tetu was named associate pastor of Holy Rosary Parish, Rochester, and served as administrator in the following parishes: St. Joseph Parish, Laconia; St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, Tilton; St. Agnes Parish, Ashland; St. John the Baptist Parish, Manchester; St. Anthony Parish of Padua, Manchester; St. Peter Parish, Farmington; St. Mary Parish, Hillsborough; St. Matthew Parish, Windham; Parish of the Resurrection, Nashua; St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Litchfield; St. Joseph Parish, Claremont; St. Mary Parish, Rollinsford; St. Martin Parish, Somersworth; St. Joseph Parish, Epping; Our Lady of Mercy Parish, Merrimack; and Blessed John XXIII Parish, Nashua.



Father Tetu was named pastor of St. Peter Parish in Walpole in June 1992. He also served as director of Christian Life Centers in Berlin, Keene and Laconia. He served as chaplain to the Laconia State School, St. Charles Home in Rochester, Trinity High School, Manchester, and the Youth Development Center in Manchester. Father Tetu also served as part-time campus minister to Trinity High School and Bishop Brady High School. He also studied for and earned several degrees in Canon Law including a Licentiate in Canon Law and then served as Associate Judicial Vicar and Judge of the Diocesan Tribunal Office.



During his retirement, Father Tetu remained actively engaged in parish ministry.



Family members include his brother, Emile Tetu and his wife Sue; his sister, Pauline and her husband Pierre Robitaille; seven nephews; two nieces; and several grandnieces and grandnephews.



Richard had several close friends who visited him regularly through his last years of medical problems. The family and friends are grateful for the caring services provided by the Mount Carmel nursing staff for over two years and for the hospice care received from Home, Health and Hospice Care since June.



SERVICES: Father Tetu will lie in repose on Wednesday, Oct. 16, in St. Joseph Cathedral, 145 Lowell St., Manchester, from 9 to 9:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. The Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, Bishop of Manchester, will preside. The Rite of Committal will be at Mount Calvary in Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Priests Retirement Fund, c/o Diocese of Manchester, 153 Ash St., P.O. Box 310, Manchester, N.H. 03105-0310.



J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St., Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.



For more information and an online guestbook, please visit



