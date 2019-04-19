Richard "Dick" Potter

  • "May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with..."
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
  • "May God comfort and strengthen your family during this time..."
    - Ana
    - Ana

Richard "Dick" George Potter, 47, died at Concord Hospital, on New Year's Day 2019 from complications of pneumonia.

Dick was born on November 15, 1971, to Robert L. Potter Sr. and Nancy (Sanborn) Potter.

Dick leaves behind his mother, Nancy Potter; a brother, Robert L. Potter Jr; two sisters, Joan Riel and Janet Breton and all their families. He also leaves behind his loving dog, Willow, as well as all of his Easter Seals supporters. Dick is predeceased by his father, Robert L. Potter Sr., and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

SERVICES: A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Lower Gilmanton Baptist Church, Route 107, Gilmanton , NH.

A party for Dick will follow the service at the family farm on Potter Road, Gilmanton, NH.

For those who wish the family suggest memorial donations in Dick's name be made to easterseals New Hampshire, Attn: Online Giving Coordinator, 555 Auburn Street, Manchester, NH 03103.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to

www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
(603) 524-4300
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 19, 2019
