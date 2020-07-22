Beloved father, grandfather, and friend peacefully passed away on July 1, 2020 after a brief illness. To the end, Richard "Dicky" Demers was friendly, honest and at peace prior to his passing with his family and the life he led. Richard was born in Manchester, NH April 21, 1944 to Cleo and Dorothy (Sutton) Demers, and remained a true NH native for his entire live. Richard spent over 30 combined years working as a mover for both United Van Lines and Ray the Movers. He was always known by others to be honest, giving and always willing to help others. He was always there for anyone that needed him. Richard enjoyed spending time with his loving life partner, Debra Bodendorf, at their Manchester home. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne M. (Deshaie) Demers. He is survived by his children, Timothy M. Demers and Patricia R. Demers. His grandchildren, Gavin M. Demers and Alex H. Demers. His niece, Dawn L. (Baril) Brown (Manchester) and Roger J Baril Jr. (Londonderry), brother-in-law Henry "Hank" and Louise Deshaies (Hooksett), nieces; Kristen Deshaise (Exeter) and Amy Brown (Manchester). He shared often that there were small ways that brought moments of happiness in unexpected ways that he enjoyed...he will be missed. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest sharing your kindness with a donation to the American Cancer Society
.