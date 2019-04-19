Richard Desjardins died in the early morning of Tuesday, April 16th 2019 at his Litchfield, NH home. He was formally a 45-year resident of Windham.
Richard was a founding member of the Granite State Wheelmen. In addition to cycling he enjoyed hiking, having completed 1200 miles of the Camino de Santiago trail, and traveling with his family.
He is predeceased by daughter Sonya and grandsons Joshua and David.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Raymonde, daughters Renee and Audrey, grandchildren Jonathan, Kaleigh and Aaron and great-grandson Logan.
As per Richard's wishes, no memorial services will be scheduled. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to the Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054, https://www.hhhc.org/how-to-help/donate/.
The Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 38 Range Rd, Windham, NH, has care of Richard's arrangements. To send a message of condolence to the family, please view the obituary at www.carrierfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 19, 2019