Richard R. Dolinak
1961 - 2020
Richard R. "Bob" Dolinak, 59, longtime resident of Wilton, NH died on August 29, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA.

He was born in Oakdale, PA on January 30, 1961, a son of Rae (Thomas) Dolinak of Knoxville TN and the late Stephen T. Dolinak.

Bob had been employed as a phlebotomist at Newport Hospital, Newport, RI for many years before moving to New Hampshire 20 years ago. He also worked as a phlebotomist at Monadnock Hospital in Peterborough for a short time. He was a Police Officer for the Town of Lyndeborough and currently served as a Bail Commissioner.

Bob enjoyed his work as a gunsmith and shooting competitively. He and his wife traveled to Europe and made their way through England, Ireland and Scotland. Bob also loved Golden Retrievers.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

In addition to his mother of Tennessee, family members include his wife with whom he would have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on October 27th, Kathleen B. (McDonnell) Dolinak of Wilton; a brother, Stephen T. Dolinak of Knoxsville, TN; three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours are on Wednesday, September 2nd from 5:00-7:00 pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford, followed by cremation. Those attending are asked to adhere to current guidelines by wearing a mask and observing social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to New Hampshire Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial Association (NHLEOMA) online at www.nhlawenforcementmemorial.com

To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to www.smith-heald.com



Published in Union Leader on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Heald Funeral Home
63 Elm Street
Milford, NH 03055
(603) 673-1422
or

