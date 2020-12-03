1/
Richard R. Labrecque Jr.
1966 - 2020
Richard R. Labrecque, Jr., 54, of Berlin, NH, passed away on November 22, 2020. He was born in Manchester, NH on May 23, 1966, the son of Aggie Hudon and the late Richard R. Labrecque, Sr.

Richard is survived by his son Jacob Labrecque of Great Falls, SC; siblings Sue Labrecque of Stark, FL, Ryan Chartier & wife Maggie of St. Petersburg, FL, Tracey Labrecque & husband Scott Twombley of Roseville, MI, and Lori Labrecque of Manchester, NH; mother Aggie Hudon & husband Peter of Merrimack, NH. He also leaves several nieces, nephews, cousins, two great-nieces, and one great-nephew. He was predeceased by his father Richard R. Labrecque, Sr.

There will be no services. Those who wish may make a donation in Richard's memory to either the American Lung Association, or to the American Cancer Society. The arrangements are under the direction of the Bryant Funeral Home in Berlin, NH. For online condolences, please visit www.bryantfuneralhome.net.

Published in Union Leader on Dec. 3, 2020.
