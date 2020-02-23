Richard Roger Manseau, 79, of Raymond, NH died February 21st, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester in August, 1940, he was the son of Roger R. and Gilberte (Douville) Manseau. He was a 1957 graduate of Bishop Bradley High School and attended St. Anselm College.
He enlisted in the US Coast Guard and was honorable discharged in 1966.
Prior to retirement, he had been employed in the sales industry for many years.
Dick had many interests including playing the harmonica and sax. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and taught them how to fish and handle firearms. He was a life member of the Kinacum Gun Club and enjoyed 22 pistol shooting with his wife at Wilson Hill Pistol Club in Manchester. Together, they also enjoyed boating and many hours on the water.
Family members include his wife Patricia C. (Robinson) (Benway) Manseau of Raymond; his children, Carl V. Manseau and Virginia J. Bailey, Jonathan M. Benway, Aaron S. Benway, and Melinda Cuvellier; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Donald, Thomas, and David Manseau; several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Visiting hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Wednesday, February 26th from 10 to 11:30 am. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 am in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Inn At Deerfield, Inc., 34 Ridge Road, PO Box 87, Deerfield, NH 03037 or visit their website at innatdeerfield.org.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 23, 2020