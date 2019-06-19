Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Robert Thiboutot. View Sign Service Information Farwell Funeral Service, Inc. 18 Lock Street Nashua , NH 03060-2218 (603)-882-0591 Send Flowers Obituary

NASHUA - Richard Robert Thiboutot, 71, a lifelong Nashua resident, passed away Monday morning, June 17, 2019, in his home after a period of declining health.



Born in Nashua on July 18, 1947, he was the son of the late Robert Jean Baptiste and Florence Sylvia (Sigouin) Thiboutot.



Richard was educated in Nashua schools.



He entered the U.S. Navy in September 1964, earned his GED and attended radio school in Maryland and also served aboard the USS Chara in Olympia, Wash. During his second tour, Richard was stationed in Danang, South Vietnam, as a radioman. He was honorably discharged in July 1968 with the rank of petty officer. He was the recipient of the Republic of Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon.



Richard was employed as a yogi, polarity therapist and holistic care practitioner. He also worked as a printer and engraver at Zax Corp. in Nashua and later worked as a groundskeeper for the Presentation of Mary Academy in Hudson.



In his leisure time, Richard enjoyed gardening, camping, fishing, kayaking, and music. He played, composed and jammed with his nephew and friends. Richard will be remembered as a kind, loving and generous person, who helped family and friends in their time of need.



Richard was predeceased by his wife, Ann (Slosek) Thiboutot; and his nephew, Steven Deschenes.



Family members his companion of 10 years, Sandra Foster; his sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Wil Deschenes of Sunapee; his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, John and Hilda Slosek, and Kathy Slosek; an aunt, Lorraine Leveille and her husband Raoul of Sanford, Maine; an uncle, Ronald Jenkins of Nashua; and nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A graveside service with U.S. Navy honors will take place Friday, June 21, at 10:30 a.m. in New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.



Memorial donations may be made to Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, N.H. 03054 or the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery Association, Inc., P.O. Box 626, Concord, N.H. 03302-0626.



Farwell Funeral Service, 18 Lock St., Nashua, is in charge of arrangements. (603) 882-0591.





