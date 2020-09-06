Richard Romaine, 55, of Manchester died at his home after a period of failing health, his loving husband by his side. Rich was born on February 1, 1965 in Boston, MA the son of Stanley D. Romaine and Eleanor (Frenkiel) Crittenden. Rich was a wonderful man who touched the lives of many people. He was also an eagle scout in Massachusetts. He was also self-employed as a very creative web designer. Rich is survived by his husband Eric J. Whittemore, his mother Eleanor Crittenden, his brother Daniel Romaine and his wife Maureen, and his sister's; Elizabeth Poor, and Susan Romaine and her significant other, Dave Costa. He will also be deeply missed by his brother- in- law Jeffery Whittemore and his wife Kathryn Fiske-Whittemore, his sister's-in - law; Julie Whittemore, and Diane Whittemore and her significant other Arthur Cutter, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Rich's name to The Boys and Girls Club of Manchester, NH. Services will be private at a later date. Cain & Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with services. To view an online obituary please visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com