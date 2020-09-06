1/1
Richard Romaine
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Romaine, 55, of Manchester died at his home after a period of failing health, his loving husband by his side. Rich was born on February 1, 1965 in Boston, MA the son of Stanley D. Romaine and Eleanor (Frenkiel) Crittenden. Rich was a wonderful man who touched the lives of many people. He was also an eagle scout in Massachusetts. He was also self-employed as a very creative web designer. Rich is survived by his husband Eric J. Whittemore, his mother Eleanor Crittenden, his brother Daniel Romaine and his wife Maureen, and his sister's; Elizabeth Poor, and Susan Romaine and her significant other, Dave Costa. He will also be deeply missed by his brother- in- law Jeffery Whittemore and his wife Kathryn Fiske-Whittemore, his sister's-in - law; Julie Whittemore, and Diane Whittemore and her significant other Arthur Cutter, as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Rich's name to The Boys and Girls Club of Manchester, NH. Services will be private at a later date. Cain & Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with services. To view an online obituary please visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester
74 Brook St.
Manchester, NH 03104
603-623-2251
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 3, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rebecca Harrower
September 2, 2020
Eric. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mark&Brenda Ryder
Friend
September 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
Tom Janosz & Staff
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved