Richard "Dick" Roux
Richard "Dick" Roux, 71, of Bedford New Hampshire, passed away June 5, 2020 in his home with his beloved wife, Andrea, by his side, following a long battle with many medical issues and Dementia. Born in Manchester, NH on August 7, 1948, he was the son of the late Romeo & Diana (Morin) Roux. He attended Manchester Public Schools, graduating from West High School in 1966 and serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1967 to 1971. He was stationed in locations such as Ankara, Turkey and Cape Cod Massachusetts where he gained knowledge in the Electronics field. Dick had a love of learning, problem solving and taught himself to become a network administrator and write computer programs. He worked at the New Boston Air Force Station employed by Ford Aerospace before starting his career as an IT professional. His employers included Intraplex Inc., The Harbor Group Inc., and DTC Communications Inc. / Cobham. He retired in 2013.

He was a devoted husband for 40 years and a wonderful role model to his daughters. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles, computer programming, and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Andrea Roux of Bedford; Daughters, Michelle Sinville and her husband Geoffrey of Nova Scotia, Canada, and Pamela Estevanovich and her husband Stefan of Manchester; grandson Branden Randlett; and sisters Annette Dube of Manchester and Jeannette Leonard of Derry.

In Lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in his name to Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Dr., Merrimack, NH 03054. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
