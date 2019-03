Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard S. Jefferson. View Sign

Richard S. Jefferson, 67, of Litchfield, NH died on Sunday February 10, 2019, after a long battle with Pheochromocytoma. His wife, Linda, family and their minister were by his side. Born on August 9, 1951 in Medford, MA, he was the youngest son of William R. & Barbara (Carlson) Jefferson.



He was the husband of Linda J. Jacobson, whom he shared over 20 wonderful years of his life with.



He worked at Diamond Crystal Salt Company for a total of 12 years seniority, before working and retiring from Anheuser Busch Company after 30 years of service as a high speed food packaging mechanic.



He graduated in 1969 from Burlington High School when he was 17 years old. Then joined the USAF in October 1970. He worked as a sheet metal specialist and was discharged in August 1973 at the rank of Airman First Class. While working he attended Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston for 2 years acquiring an Associate's Degree in Machine Tool Technology.



He was raised as an Episcopalian and Christ and God was an important part of his daily life.



He loved to ride motorcycles and owned many Harley Davidsons during his life. He enjoyed music and attended Woodstock in 1969, almost a dozen of "The Rolling Stones" concerts, many of "The Who" concerts and numerous other concerts. He loved traveling with his wife, Linda, and they visited many states and 35 countries.



Richard was kind and considerate of everyone he met. He always listened to everyone's interests and would mail them articles of interest whenever he found them. He often reused envelopes, which became his signature. His wife Linda, was the love of his life. He loved all of his children, grandchildren and foster grandchildren more than anyone can imagine. He always remembered to send cards for all occasions, never missing any important dates.



He had many long term friendships, as he became a friend for life to many.



He will be remembered by all who he touched during his life.



He leaves behind his wife, Linda J. Jacobson, who was his amazing advocate and best friend. His pride and joy were his 4 children and all of his grandchildren; Angela Villano and her sons Thomas and John of Delmar, MD; Rick Jefferson and his son Julian of Philadelphia, PA; Nick Jefferson of Litchfield, NH; and Michele Caswell and her wife Sharon of Raymond, NH and their children Tori Belle and Max, as well as the dozens of foster children he was so proud to be "Grandpa J" to. His Great Dane, Rosa, whom he spent every day with and who misses him dearly.



In addition to his parents and his Uncle Bob, he was preceded in death by his brother William (Bill) R. Jefferson, Jr.



A Celebration of Life to honor his ultimate and final trip to be with God in Heaven will be held at a later date privately with his family and close friends.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the Memory of Richard Jefferson



Please note on the check: Pheochromocytoma Gift fund CAN



Made payable to: DHHS, National Institutes of Health Mail to: The National Institute of Health Bonnie Lancey



Administrative Officer, NICHD 6710B Rockledge Drive, 1321C Bethesda, MD 20892.



To view Richard's online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit







243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-622-1800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 3, 2019

