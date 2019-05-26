Guest Book View Sign Service Information BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC 347 KING ST Littleton , MA 01460-1248 (978)-486-3709 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC 347 KING ST Littleton , MA 01460-1248 View Map Burial 10:00 AM Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery 111 Glenallen Street Winchendon , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

It is said that U.S. Marines may guard the gates to Heaven, but the Seabees built the gate and paved the road to it. On May 19, 2019, Petty Officer 1st Class Richard S. Pacsay, a



He was the beloved husband to Doreen (Testa) Pacsay.



Richard was born in Boston on November 4, 1953, a son to the late Joseph and Eunice (Grady) Pacsay. He grew up and attended schools in Littleton and Somerville, Mass. Upon graduating, Richard enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a Seabee, a position he was most proud of and held until his retirement in 2007. In his free time, he could be found socializing with other retired Veterans at the VFW in both Littleton and Westford, or cruising area yard sales for hidden treasures and bargains.



Richard was a collector of many things. He enjoyed antique auto shows and watching baseball, football and Nascar but above all, he most enjoyed his time with family. He was a friend to all and his "Can Do" attitude and mischievous smirk will be greatly missed.



In addition to his wife Doreen, Richard is survived by his children Tatum Worcester and her husband Matt of Dublin, N.H., Stephen Pacsay and his wife Kathy of Wolfeboro, N.H., Heather Niemela and her fiance Ryan Wragg of Peterborough, N.H., Melinda Johnson of Woodstock, Conn., and Kyle Conroy of Yakima, Wash.; his grandchildren who brought him much joy Alison, Elias, Aubrey, Hannah, Jocelyn, Adaya, Caleb, Michael and Gracie; and his siblings Jay Pacsay of Westford, Mass., Corinne Wall of Medford, Mass., Meg Fraser-Romilly of Littleton, Mass., Michael Fraser of Sagamore, Mass., and Eileen Holman of New Ipswich, N.H.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Lee (Fraser) Brodley who acted as his second mother.



SERVICES: Family and friends are welcome to gather to honor and remember Richard for a period of memorial visitation on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton, MA.



Burial with military honors will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St. Winchendon, Mass.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220 or online at .



To share a memory or offer a condolence please visit





