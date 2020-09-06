1/1
Richard S. "Dick" Poelaert
1946 - 2020
Richard Sean Poelaert ("Dick Poelaert"), 74, passed away on September 2, 2020 at his home in East Kingston, NH. He was born on June 19, 1946 in Boston, MA, son of the late Richard and Estelle Poelaert of Milton, MA.

Dick grew up in Milton and graduated from Archbishop Williams High School, where he was a hockey star on the ice rink. He later attended Boston College and graduated with a business degree before serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. He married Elena Conte in 1972 and they moved to East Kington in 1977, where they raised four children on a 27-acre farm filled with countless animals and daily adventures. Dick also operated a successful small business, Precision Pump & Repair, until his retirement. Dick loved East Kingston and throughout the years he was actively involved in the town's Little League program, Recreation Committee, School Board and he just recently stepped down as Chairman of the Board of Selectmen. He served his community selflessly.

In 1995, Dick underwent a liver transplant, and then in 2003, he survived yet another life-threatening surgery. Thanks to the amazing care of Massachusetts General Hospital over the last 25 years, he continued to live a full and active life. Dick loved baseball and was a well-known and respected umpire throughout the region. Dick was also an avid reader and World War II enthusiast. In 2014 he visited Normandy, France, which he proudly proclaimed was the best trip of his life. Dick was also blessed with 9 grandchildren who lit up his world.

Dick was predeceased by his parents and brother, Stephen Poelaert and his first-born son, Brendan Sean Poelaert. He is survived by his older sister, Donna Bowie, and his loving spouse and best friend, Elena Poelaert, his daughter and spouse, Seanna and Mark Balfe and their children Ciera and Avery, his son and fiancÃ©e, Richard D. Poelaert and Wendy Hargreaves and their children, Everett, Cale and, Ella, his daughter and fiancÃ©, Meagan Poelaert and Charles Rodolakis and their children Julian and Gabriel, and son Brendan Poelaert and his children, McGinn and Hazen.

Visiting Hours will be held at the Brewitt Funeral Home in Exeter on Tuesday, 9/8 from 2 - 4 pm and 6 - 8 pm. A brief, outdoor, socially distant Celebration of Life will be held at East Kingston's Foss Wasson Field on Wednesday, 9/9 at 11 am, followed by a private burial at the Hillside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dick's memory to the Semper Fi Fund (semperfifund.org/donate).

www.brewittfuneralhome.com



Published in Union Leader on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brewitt Funeral Home
SEP
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brewitt Funeral Home
SEP
9
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
East Kingston's Foss Wasson Field
