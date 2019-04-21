Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Dick" St. Jean. View Sign

Richard "Dick" St. Jean, 80, of Hampton, N.H., passed away peacefully at his home after a long illness, spending his last days surrounded by his dedicated wife and family.



Dick, formerly of Auburn, Mass., was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was born in Worcester, Mass., the son of Gerard "Pete" and Ethel (Dunn) St. Jean.



He leaves his wife of 59 years, Jane (Elliott) St. Jean; four sons and their wives, Barry St. Jean and his wife Elaine (Daniels) of Northwood, N.H., Dennis St. Jean and his wife Kathryn (Janney) of Mooresville, N.C., Thomas St. Jean and his wife Donna (Zannotti) of North Grafton, Mass., and Richard "Rick" St. Jean and his wife Leslie (D'Agostino) of Grafton, Mass.; his grandchildren: Jordan of Kenosha, Wisc., Erica, Andrea, Jack, Ryan, Renee, and Joseph; as well and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother Donald St. Jean of Hollywood, Fla., and Auburn, Mass., and he leaves his brother Gerard and his wife Nancy of Pleasanton, Calif., and his sister Nancy and her husband Pete Johnson of Rochdale, Mass.



He attended Auburn High School in Auburn, Mass., where he played basketball and baseball, and was a captain of the Auburn High School football team. He was the Senior Class President and was voted "Most Popular." After high school, he attended Dean Junior College and Bridgeport University where he played football. He was inducted into Auburn High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1992.



Dick worked for New England Power Service Company for 39 years, retiring in 1998. He was active in Auburn, Mass., Youth Hockey for many years in the early '70s, and he enjoyed the intricacies of horse racing, often seen at the track with a buddy, slide rule in hand, calculating the odds. He appreciated an occasional game of golf with his sons and brothers, watching his grandchildren participate in sports, and was always working on projects around the house.



SERVICES: Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Dick's family on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. in the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn, Mass.



His funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, with a funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford St. North, Auburn, Mass. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn, Mass.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Dementia Society of America,



www.exeterhospital.com/About-Us/Fundraising/Online-Donations.



