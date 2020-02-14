Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Sullivan. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Home 250 Coolidge Ave Manchester , NH 03102 (603)-625-5777 Service 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium 250 Coolidge Avenue Manchester , NH View Map Service 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium 250 Coolidge Avenue Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Richard Sullivan, 83, of Manchester, died on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in the Community Hospice in Merrimack with his loving family by his side. He was the partner of 26 years to Joan Lydon.



Born in Boston, Mass., on Oct. 17, 1936, he was the son of the late John and Dorothea Sullivan. He spent his younger years in Charlestown.



He graduated from Malden Catholic High School.



Richard served in the U.S. Air Force.



He owned and operated the Suburban Real Estate News of New Hampshire for 30 years.



Richard was an active man who liked to participate in town politics and was a founding member of the Hooksett Chamber of Commerce, which was established in 2010.



He was a father and grandfather who loved to cheer on his children and grandchildren at their sporting events. Richard could throw a meal together like no other even if the refrigerator was empty. He was extremely friendly and loved to socialize with anyone and everyone. Sailing around the Caribbean was his ultimate pleasure. There were many wonderful and memorable trips with his friends over the years.



Family members include his four children, Mark Sullivan and his wife Deidra, Patty Esposito and her husband Steve, all of Westford, Mass., Jamie Sullivan and his wife Cathy of Hampton, and Kevin Sullivan of Nashua; seven grandchildren, Colin and his wife, Kristen, Meghan, Bobby, Michael, Matthew, Liam, Rory; his first great-grandson, Parker; his siblings, Arthur Sullivan of Coral Gables, Fla., and Jacqui Clark of Billerica, Mass.; and nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by three sisters, Carol McNalley, Arlene Dacey and Dot Pike.



.



SERVICES: A gathering is planned for Sunday, Feb. 16, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Home, 250 Coolidge Ave., Manchester. A memorial service will be held immediately after the gathering at 3 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 166 S. River Road, Suite #210, Bedford, N.H. 03110.



To view an online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit

